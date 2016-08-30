Sunderland weigh up move for Manchester City defender

Sunderland are chasing a loan deal for Manchester City defender Jason Denayer, according to reports.

The Belgian international was part of their Euro 2016 squad but has found himself surplus to requirements under Pep Guardiola.

A central defender, Denayer has spent the last two seasons away from the Etihad Stadium, taking in loan spells at Celtic and Galatasaray.

Now, it seems, the defender wants to tackle the Premier League and Sunderland is being touted as a possible destination with David Moyes still on the look out for another centre back.

Reports suggest Galatasaray are keen on Denayer rejoining them on loan after he made 17 appearances at the Turk Telekom Arena last season.