Sunderland weigh up move for Leicester City striker and Stoke City midfielder

Sunderland have been linked with two established Premier League players as the transfer window prepares to close.

Reports in the North West suggest the Black Cats are one of several clubs chasing a move for midfielder Charlie Adam.

Adam, currently of Stoke City, played for the Potters’ Under-23 squad in their Checkatrade Trophy tie at Bradford City last night and is reported to have attracted interest from Burnley, Hull and West Brom.

Meanwhile, the imminent arrival of Islam Slimani at Leicester City may open the door for fellow frontman Leandro Ulloa to leave the King Power Stadium.

Ulloa has struggled for game time already this season, and is widely expected to leave the Foxes before the end of the window.

The Stadium of Light has been touted as a possible destination for Ulloa with David Moyes still looking to add a striker to his squad.