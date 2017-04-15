Sunderland v West Ham United team news: Carroll captains visitors as David Moyes rings changes

Wahbi Khazri makes his first start of 2017 as David Moyes makes four changes to the side who lost 3-0 to Manchester United.

Lamine Kone has been dropped as John O'Shea returns to the side following compassionate leave.

Javier Manquillo plays ahead of the injured Bryan Oviedo and Darron Gibson takes the place of suspended Seb Larsson.

Former Newcastle United man Andy Carroll captains the visitors.

Sunderland XI: Pickford; Jones, O'Shea, Denayer, Oviedo; Gibson, Cattermole, Ndong; Khazri, Anichebe, Defoe

Subs: Mannone, Djilobodji, Borini, Pienaar, Rodwell, Januzaj, Kone

West Ham XI: Randolph, Byram, Collins, Fonte, Masuaku; Kouyate, Fernandes, Snodgrass, Lanzini, Ayew, Carroll

Subs: Adrian, Cresswell, Rice, Nordveit, Feghouli, Fletcher, Calleri