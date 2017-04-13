Sunderland v West Ham United: Banned Hammers captain to join visiting fans at the Stadium of Light

West Ham captain Mark Noble will join the Hammers’ fans high in the North Stand for Saturday’s Premier League clash with bottom club Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Noble starts a two-game suspension, for reaching 10 bookings this season, when the Londoners come north.

However, the 29-year-old is determined to still play his part – in the crowd – as the Hammers look to move closer to guaranteeing Premier League survival. “I’ll be going up with them, for sure,” said Noble. “I wouldn’t be able to relax otherwise. My Saturday would be the worst Saturday in history if I didn’t go.

“I need to be there, so I’m pretty sure the manager will be happy with me travelling up with the lads and supporting them, because obviously we’re in this together.

“We’ll take a lot of fans to what is another important game for us and I believe we can go there after Saturday and get a result.”

West Ham beat Swansea last week, ending a seven-game run without a win. “One more win should see us safe,” added Noble on whufc.com.

“Sunderland away is massive.”