Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur team news: David Moyes rings changes as AFCON stars return

David Moyes has made a number of changes to the side that lost 2-0 at West Brom ten days ago.

Fabio Borini, Jack Rodwell, Lamine Kone, Didier Ndong and Javier Manquillo all come into the side, with Manquillo expected to replace van Aanholt at left-back.

Joleon Lescott is named on the bench, alongside Lynden Gooch who could make his return from injury. Steven Pienaar is also named on the bench.

Michel Vorm is in goal for the visitors, with Hugo Lloris missing out due to injury.

Sunderland XI: Mannone, Jones, O'Shea, Denayer, Kone, Manquillo; Rodwell, Larsson, Ndong; Borini, Defoe

Subs: Mika, Love, Lescott, Pienaar, Januzaj, Gooch, Honeyman

Spurs XI: Vorm, Walker, Alderweireld, Dier, Rose, Dembele, Wanyama, Dele, Eriksen, Son, Kane

Subs: Lopez, Carter-Vickers, Davies, Wimmer, Sissoko, Winks, Janssen