Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur team news: David Moyes issues selection update on injuries, signings and three returning AFCON stars

Sunderland will have extra bodies to choose from for the visit of high-flying Tottenham Hotspur tomorrow.

They are unlikely to include new signings Darron Gibson and Bryan Oviedo, however, with Sunderland believing they have missed the 12 pm deadline on Monday to register them in time.

They will also be without Wahbi Khazri, who is due back in Sunderland on Tuesday. David Moyes says the Tunisian will be assessed but could be in contention for the crunch clash with Crystal Palace at the weekend. The 25-year-old did play through an ankle injury as he led his side to the quarter-finals.

Lamine Kone and Didier Ndong should be available to add some much needed strength to the ranks, while Joleon Lescott and Lynden Gooch are both in contention to be part of the squad.

Kone did not play in the AFCON but Moyes said that was not related to the injury he sustained at Turf Moor on New Year's Eve.

Sunderland boss David Moyes said: "We need Kone and Didier back for the numbers, and for the team.

"Lynden Gooch got some game time for the reserves which was very good. I don't want to push him too soon if I can help it, but it maybe that we have to involve him depending on the numbers.

"Hopefully Didier and Kone will be back in the squad, though.

"I think he did go with an injury after the Burnley game [Kone] but since then it’s been more of a selection thing, he’s trained over the weekend, we need him back because he’s important for us.

"I couldn’t turn around and say that I think he’s [Lescott] ready to play, but if I needed him for a period on the game, I think I could do, more to do with his experience more than anything. Fitness wise he’s OK, i’d have preferred to have got him a few weeks training but sometimes with experienced players sometimes it’s better to just get them the games and they just get on with it."