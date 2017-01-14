Sunderland v Stoke City team news: John O'Shea back as Billy Jones just misses out on starting XI

John O'Shea returns to the Sunderland XI in the only change from the 0-0 draw with Burnley in the FA Cup.

Billy Jones is on the bench but is not fit enough to start. Donald Love is set to return to right-back with Jason Denayer moving into midfield with Jack Rodwell.

Mark Hughes has recalled Glenn Whelan to his side, with Joe Allen playing off Peter Crouch.

Sunderland XI: Mannone, Love, Djilibodji, O'Shea, Van Aanholt, Larsson, Rodwell, Denayer, Borini, Januzaj, Defoe

Subs: Mika, Maja, Asoro, Embleton, Jones, Manquillo, Honeyman

Stoke XI: Grant, Johnson, Martins Indi, Pieters, Whelan, Adam, Shaqiri, Allen, Arnautovic, Crouch

Subs: Given, Bardsley, Muniesa, Afellay, Imbula, Taylor, Ngoy