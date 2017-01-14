Search

Sunderland v Stoke City team news: John O'Shea back as Billy Jones just misses out on starting XI

Sunderland are looking to continue their good run against Stoke on Wearside

John O'Shea returns to the Sunderland XI in the only change from the 0-0 draw with Burnley in the FA Cup.

Billy Jones is on the bench but is not fit enough to start. Donald Love is set to return to right-back with Jason Denayer moving into midfield with Jack Rodwell.

Mark Hughes has recalled Glenn Whelan to his side, with Joe Allen playing off Peter Crouch.

Sunderland XI: Mannone, Love, Djilibodji, O'Shea, Van Aanholt, Larsson, Rodwell, Denayer, Borini, Januzaj, Defoe

Subs: Mika, Maja, Asoro, Embleton, Jones, Manquillo, Honeyman

Stoke XI: Grant, Johnson, Martins Indi, Pieters, Whelan, Adam, Shaqiri, Allen, Arnautovic, Crouch

Subs: Given, Bardsley, Muniesa, Afellay, Imbula, Taylor, Ngoy