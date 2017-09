Lee Cattermole is a surprise absentee for Sunderland this afternoon.

New signings Jonny Williams and Marc Wilson both start, while Callum McManaman is on the bench.

Jack Rodwell makes his first competitive appearance of the season.

Sunderland XI: Ruiter; Wilson, Kone, Browning, Galloway; Honeyman, Ndong, Rodwell, Williams; Grabban, Vaughan

Subs: Steele, O'Shea, McManaman, Gibson, Matthews, Jones, Browning