Sunderland v Nottingham Forest: Key pair miss out as Simon Grayson makes four changes

Lamine Kone and Aiden McGeady are both missing through injury as Sunderland take on Nottingham Forest at the Stadium of Light.

Lee Cattermole returns as Grayson makes four changes from the team that lost 2-1 to Sheffield United.

Callum McManaman makes his full debut with Bryan Oviedo and Adam Matthews also starting.

Former Black Cats Liam Bridcutt and Daryl Murphy are named in the starting XI for the visitors.

Sunderland XI: Ruiter; Matthews, Browning, Wilson, Oviedo; Cattermole, Ndong; McManaman, Williams, Honeyman; Grabban

Subs: Steele, Jones, Rodwell, Vaughan, Love, Gibson, Gooch