Didier Ndong is not in the matchday squad for the clash against Millwall after a family bereavement.

Jonny Williams and Duncan Watmore return to the starting XI for Robbie Stockdale's second and final game as caretaker manager.

Sunderland XI: Ruiter; Matthews, O'Shea, Wilson, Oviedo; Cattermole, Williams, McNair; McGeady, Watmore, Grabban

Subs: Steele, Rodwell, Gibson, McManaman, Browning, Honeyman, Vaughan