Sunderland v Manchester United team news: David Moyes makes one change as key United player misses out

Victor Anichebe starts for Sunderland with Fabio Borini dropping to the bench.

That is the only change for the Black Cats from the 2-0 defeat to Leicester in midweek, with Lee Cattermole keeping his place in midfield.

David de Gea misses out for the hosts, with Sergio Romero starting in goal.

Michael Carrick and Marcus Rashford are also on the bench for the visitors.

Sunderland XI: Pickford; Jones, Denayer, Kone, Oviedo; Larsson, Rodwell, Ndong, Cattermole; Defoe, Anichebe

Subs: Mannone, Djilobodji, Borini, Khazri, Manquillo, Pienaar, Gibson

Man Utd XI: Romero; Darmian, Bailly, Rojo, Shaw; Herrera, Fellaini, Poga; Mkhitaryan, Lingard, Ibrahimovic

Subs: Martial, Carrick, Blind, Rashford, Fosu-Mensah, Tuanzebe, Pereira