Sunderland v Leeds United team news: Star striker misses out for visitors

Sunderland are unchanged again
Simon Grayson has named an unchanged league side for the fourth time this season.

Bryan Oviedo, Jack Rodwell and Papy Djilobodji again miss out on a place in the squad.

Sunderland XI: Steele; Jones, Browning, Kone, Galloway; Honeyman, Cattermole, Ndong, McGeady; Grabban, Vaughan

Subs: Ruiter, Asoro, Gooch, O'Shea, Gibson, Matthews, Khazri

Leeds XI: Wiedwald; Ayling, Cooper, Jansson, Anita; Phillips, O'Kane, Hernandez, Saiz; Alioski, Ekuban

Subs: Green, Borthwick-Jackson, Roofe, Dallas, Viera, Shaughnessy, Klich