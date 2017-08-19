Sunderland v Leeds United team news: Star striker misses out for visitors

Simon Grayson has named an unchanged league side for the fourth time this season.
Bryan Oviedo, Jack Rodwell and Papy Djilobodji again miss out on a place in the squad.
Sunderland XI: Steele; Jones, Browning, Kone, Galloway; Honeyman, Cattermole, Ndong, McGeady; Grabban, Vaughan
Subs: Ruiter, Asoro, Gooch, O'Shea, Gibson, Matthews, Khazri
Leeds XI: Wiedwald; Ayling, Cooper, Jansson, Anita; Phillips, O'Kane, Hernandez, Saiz; Alioski, Ekuban
Subs: Green, Borthwick-Jackson, Roofe, Dallas, Viera, Shaughnessy, Klich
