Sunderland v Everton: Moyes wants three points, not more hard luck stories

David Moyes doesn’t want to hear any hard luck stories from his Sunderland side – he just wants three points.

It took Sunderland the best part of three months to secure their first win of last season, the 3-0 derby win over Newcastle United in late October.

Sunderland host Everton tonight at the Stadium of Light. And Moyes is calling on his new-look side to secure their first win of this season sooner, rather than later.

Sunderland currently have one point after the 1-1 draw with Southampton in their last Premier League outing before the international break.

Moyes said: “We need to pick up three points.

“We have played well in certain periods of the games played – I don’t think we have ever been out of the games.

“We have been competitive and close in all of the games, but what we don’t want is any hard luck stories.

“We want to say ‘let’s get the game won, let’s get some wins under our belt.’

“The short term is to make sure we are a Premier League club and we do that first and foremost.

“I hope the crowd play a big part in the game against Everton and give the team a real backing because we are going to need it.”

Vito Mannone (elbow), Seb Larsson (knee), Fabio Borini (thigh) are all long-term injuries, but midfielder Lee Cattermole has just returned to training.

Newly-signed striker Victor Anichebe will not be involved as he builds his match fitness, but Jan Kirchhoff is set to be in the squad after returning from a hamstring strain and playing 90 minutes for the Under-23s in last week’s Checkatrade Trophy tie at Rochdale.

