Sunderland v Derby County team news: Khazri misses out as Honeyman gets the nod

Khazri is on the bench
George Honeyman has edged Wahbi Khazri out of Simon Grayson's first competitive Sunderland side.

Lamine Kone starts in front of Jason Steele, with new signing Robbin Ruiter on the bench.

Sunderland XI: Steele; Jones, Kone, Browning, Galloway; Grabban, Cattermole, Ndong, McGeady, Honeyman; Vaughan

Subs: Khazri, O'Shea, Matthews, Gibson, Ruiter, Gooch, Asoro

Derby County XI: Carson; Wisdom, Keogh, Davies, Forsyth; Huddlestone, Butterfield, Johnson; Weimann, Russell, Martin

Subs: Bryson, Baird, Pearce, Bennett, Vydra, Nugent, Mitchell