Sunderland v Derby County team news: Khazri misses out as Honeyman gets the nod

George Honeyman has edged Wahbi Khazri out of Simon Grayson's first competitive Sunderland side.
Lamine Kone starts in front of Jason Steele, with new signing Robbin Ruiter on the bench.
Sunderland XI: Steele; Jones, Kone, Browning, Galloway; Grabban, Cattermole, Ndong, McGeady, Honeyman; Vaughan
Subs: Khazri, O'Shea, Matthews, Gibson, Ruiter, Gooch, Asoro
Derby County XI: Carson; Wisdom, Keogh, Davies, Forsyth; Huddlestone, Butterfield, Johnson; Weimann, Russell, Martin
Subs: Bryson, Baird, Pearce, Bennett, Vydra, Nugent, Mitchell
Almost Done!
Registering with Sunderland Echo means you're ok with our terms and conditions.