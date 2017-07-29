Sunderland v Celtic team news: No Robbin Ruiter as visitors name strong squad

Have your say

Robbin Ruiter is absent from the Sunderland squad for the pre-season friendly against Celtic.

The Dutch trialist has been linked with a move to Burnley and Hull City.

Jason Steele makes his debut for the hosts, as well as Lewis Grabban.

Brendan Rodgers names a strong side for the visitors.

Sunderland XI: Steele; Jones, Kone, Browning, Galloway; Ndong, Cattermole, Khazri, Grabban, Khazri; Vaughan

Subs: Mika, Love, O'Shea, Matthews, Gibson, Embleton, Honeyman, Asoro, Djilobodji, Stryjek

Celtic XI: de Vries; Ralston, Ajer, Tierney, McGregor, Miller, Kouassi, Ntcham, Hayes, Forrest, Sinclair

Subs: Gordon, Hazard, McCart, Armstrong, Rogic, Benyu, Bitton, Henderson, Hill, Ciftci, Aitchison