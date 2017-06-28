Sunderland v Celtic: Five friendlies between the two sides remembered

Sunderland will contest the 'Dafabet Cup' against Scottish champions Celtic on July 29th.

The pre-season friendly is being held to mark the 20th anniversary of the Stadium of Light, which opened with a high-profile friendly against Ajax in 1997. There has been no pre-season game at the ground since the same opposition visited in 2008.

Celtic should provide a stern test for the Black Cats, having already started their pre-season schedule and will travel to Wearside having already played competitive Champions League football.

Season card holders will benefit from special pricing for the game, with tickets £12 for adults and free for juniors.

Here, we remember five other friendlies between the two dating back over half a century.

January 30, 1960

Sunderland 7 Celtic 1

Celtic had been handed a Scottish Cup bye so the game was set up for extra practice, but they recorded one of their heaviest defeats as Sunderland ran riot at Roker Park.

Sunderland's goals came from Ian Lawther (2), John Goodchild, Ambrose Fogarty, Colin Grainger , Alan O'Neill and Stan Anderson.

August 7, 1965

Sunderland 0 Celtic 5

Jim Baxter made his Sunderland bow after a big money move from Rangers, but it was the Scots on the other side that stole the show as Jock Stein's young side gave a masterclass, showing the early promise that would see them go on to win the European Cup two years later.

Goals came from Bobby Lennox, Joe McBride, Bobby Murdoch and a brace from John Hughes completed the whitewash.

August 6, 1973

Celtic 1 Sunderland 2

The FA Cup heroes paraded the trophy before the game, then showed the 21,000-strong crowd their quality with a fine performance.

Billy Hughes, who brother John was playing for Celtic, bagged the winner after Jimmy 'Jinky' Johnstone has cancelled out Denis Tuert's opener.

July 24, 2001

Celtic 1 Sunderland 0

A strong Sunderland side were edged out by a Henrik Larsson goal, the super Swede converting a 68th minute penalty.

Celtic boss Martin O'Neill said: "I thought for the first half Sunderland played very well and it took a lot of time to get to grips with them, but in the second half I thought we did very well."

August 1, 2009

Celtic 1 Sunderland 2

Goals from Kenwyne Jones and Kieran Richardson gave Sunderland the victory over Tony Mowbray's side, who were in the midst of a two-leged Champions League qualifier against Dinamo Moscow. Hoops midfielder Marc Crosas pulled a goal back, but the other main talking point was the way SAFC fans sang Sir Bobby Robson's name in tribute after the former Newcastle United manager's death.