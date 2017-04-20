Sunderland Under-23s look to end winless streak when they host Arsenal in Premier League 2

Sunderland don’t have a first team game this weekend but the Under-23s are in action, with Arsenal the visitors.

Elliott Dickman’s side play their final Premier League 2 home game of the season on Saturday lunchtime when they host Arsenal at Eppleton Colliery Welfare, in Hetton (KO Noon).

With two Division 1 league games to play, the Under-23s are currently eighth with 22 points from 20 games, with Arsenal in 4th.

Dickman’s side haven’t won in the league since December 9 - a run of eight games without a win - and will be hoping for a strong finish to the league programme at home in front of their own supporters.

Sunderland’s second string finish their league campaign away to Reading on Monday, May 8.

A club statement said: “Please note, this game was due to take place on Sunday 23 April, however, due to the first-team fixtures between the Black Cats and the Gunners being rearranged, this Premier League 2 fixture has been moved a day earlier.

“Entry to the game is free for Sunderland AFC season card holders on production of their valid 16-17 season card.” Non-season card holders pay £3 for adults and £1 for over 65s and under 16s on entry.

While the league campaign has been disappointing, Sunderland have done well in the cup competitions and reached the final of the Premier League International Cup. They will face Portugese giants Porto at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday, May 17 (KO 7pm). Progressing as Group A winners, Sunderland beat Athletic Bilbao and Norwich City to reach the final.