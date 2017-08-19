Sunderland Under-23s face up to tough challenge at Liverpool – even harder if Danny Ings plays for the Reds

Have your say

Sunderland Under-23s look to make it two wins out of two in Premier League 2 Division 1 away to Liverpool tomorrow (2pm).

Boss Elliott Dickman, whose side came from behind to beat Spurs last weekend, is confident, but he anticipates a testing opener,

“Liverpool move the ball quite quick, so we are expecting them to be aggressive from the word go,” he said on safc.com.

“They will press hard, they made life difficult for Swansea who they played in their first game.

“It is going to be tough challenge and an even harder one if they play Danny Ings and other first-team faces.”

Left-back Bryan Oviedo could again figure as he looks for match sharpness.

Last night, Middlesbrough U23s romped to a 4-0 PL2 Division 2 success against Norwich at Bishop Auckland.

Former Shildon and Seaham Red Star forward Lewis Wing’s brilliant curled 25-yarder was followed by a Marcus Tavernier hat-trick.

Kyle Cameron, Luke Charman, Craig Spooner and Owen Bailey sealed a 4-0 Newcastle victory at West Brom.