Sunderland Under-23s doing their bit to support Hebburn Town with a fundraising friendly

Sunderland Under-23s are doing their bit to help raise funds for Hebburn Town by taking part in a fundraising friendly.

Elliott Dickman’s side will face Hebburn on Wednesday night (KO 6.30pm) at the Hebburn Sports and Social Ground with proceeds going towards supporting the Northern League club.

With just gate receipts and sponsorship the two principle sources of revenue to fund the club’s operations, Hebburn are hopeful the game against Sunderland can boost their revenue campaign.

A youthful Newcastle United side took part in a recent friendly which was watched by a club record crowd of 530, Hebburn running out 1-0 winners, and officials at Hebburn are hoping for similar numbers when Sunderland visit this week.

In recent weeks, cash-strapped Hebburn have launched a plea to help save their 105-year-old football club.

The Northern League Division Two side are struggling for support and finances as they battle to stay afloat.

The club has regularly been making a loss at home games and attendances are at the lowest in their history, placing a huge question mark over the club's future.

As a result, the club have been trying to raise vital funds in order to prevent themselves going to the wall and the friendly games against Newcastle and Sunderland are a key part of that.

Fans wishing to attend the match can gain admission from £5 for adults, £3 for concessions and accompanied children can enter for free.