Sunderland Under-23s 11 Annfield Plain 0 - Elliott Dickman's side in thumping Durham County Challenge Cup win

Luke Molyneux scored a hat-trick as Sunderland Under-23s thumped Annfield Plain 11-0 in the preliminary round of the Durham County Challenge Cup.

Elliott Dickman’s side sealed their place in the first round with a commanding performance at Eppleton Colliery Welfare, in Hetton.

Sunderland’s young charges took the lead after less than a minute, just 34 seconds were on the clock when former Monaco youngster Williams Kokolo netted with a cool finish, his first for the club.

It only took Dickman’s side five minutes to add a second, Chris Allan finding space inside the penalty area before finishing well.

Allan hit the crossbar from 25-yards before Sunderland added a third 26 minutes in, effectively sealing the tie through full-back Josh Robson.

Sunderland went into the break with a comfortable 4-0 lead, Molyneux with the goal seven minutes before the break.

Dickman’s youngsters weren’t finished there though and put another seven goals past Annfield Plain in a one-sided second half to ease into the next round.

Molyneux added his second of the evening ten minutes into the second half with a fine curling effort before securing his hat-trick, forcing the goal home from an angle moments later.

Sunderland added a further three goals inside four minutes, sub Jean Yves-Poame scoring either side of a Jack Diamond strike to make it 9-0.

Two further goals were added in the closing stages to put an extra gloss on the scoreline.

Lee Connelly added the tenth before Diamond produced an outrageous flick to add his second and Sunderland’s eleventh on the stroke of full-time.

Sunderland U23: Woud, J Robson, T Robson, Allan, Storey, Brotherton, Diamond, Hackett (Hickey, 60), Molyneux (Poame, 60), Wright, Kokolo (Connelly, 45) Subs Not Used: Patterson, Young. Attendance: 148