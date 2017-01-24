Sunderland Under-23 coach set to join Wigan Athletic

The Echo understands Sunderland's Under-23 coach Andy Welsh is to join Warren Joyce's backroom staff at Wigan Athletic.

Welsh has been in charge of the Black Cats Under-23 side since Robbie Stockdale was promoted to first-team duties last year.

Reports that Welsh was to leave for Wigan first surfaced in November last year. The Echo understands compensation has been agreed.

Long-serving Sunderland academy manager Ged McNamee and assistant academy manager Danny Philpott have also left the club in recent months.