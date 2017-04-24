Sunderland Under-23 boss aiming to finish season on a high against Reading and Porto

Elliott Dickman has called on his Sunderland Under-23 side to finish the season with a flourish after bringing to an end an eight-game winless streak in the league.

The club’s second string beat Arsenal 2-1 in their final league home game of the Premier League 2 Division One campaign thanks to a late strike from sub Luke Molyneux.

Sunderland's Lynden Gooch attacks against Arsenal U23s

Arsenal had taken the lead in the 56th minute through Donyell Malen before Lynden Gooch equalised, with sub Molyneux scoring the winner in the 88th minute.

Victory, Sunderland Under-23s’ first in the league since December 9, lifted the Under-23s to sixth on 25 points ahead of the final game of the season away at Reading.

Sunderland then host Porto in the final of the Premier League International Cup at the Stadium of Light on May 17.

First-team squad men Gooch, George Honeyman and Donald Love were included in the Under-23 side that won in front of 320 supporters at Eppleton CW.

A relieved Dickman said: “We have worked very hard over a period of time to build on performances and the fact we have managed to win in the league for the first time in a while is good.

“All credit to the players for their effort and hard work that they have put in. Against Arsenal, it was a good game against a good side, both teams tried to play.

“We’ve obviously done well in the cup games, but this win will hopefully give the lads a lot of confidence going into the final couple of games, to build on what we did at the beginning of the season to where we are now.

“As long as they are learning and improving then it is a welcome bonus we have managed to win the game.

“It is a big team effort.

“Three players came into the side from the first team –Lynden, George and Donald – which meant a couple of the lads missed out but they came on and did well.

“I was pleased for Luke that he managed to get a goal.

“We have been talking to him for a while now about contributing goals and he has done that.”

Decisions will soon have to be made about the future of those younger players out of contract this summer, but Dickman insists the priority is to finish the season on a high.

“We know everything about the players as things stand,” he added.

“It will be a case of sitting down with the senior staff and making those sort of decisions that need to be made.

“We have two games left to play – Reading and then Porto in the cup final.

“My job, and the job of the staff with the 23s, is to make sure they are physically, mentally, technically and tactically ready for those games.”

Arsenal threatened first through the lively Joseph Willock, who saw his low effort deflected wide of the left-hand post for a corner.

Joel Asoro and Ethan Robson – who dislocated his finger in the second half – both saw efforts blocked while Rees Greenwood skewed his volley over the crossbar.

Love was enjoying a good game in front of the watching Robbie Stockdale, producing several strong challenges and a string of impressive passes before being subbed at the break as a precaution.

“Donald picked up a little knock which is why we brought him off. He was very good first half,” added Dickman.

“The three lads that came down from the first team worked hard and gave it their all. I can only praise their attitude and professionalism.”

The visitors took the lead in the 56th minute; Ainsley Maitland-Niles split the Sunderland defence, rolling the ball into the path of Malen, who produced a clinical finish.

Sunderland kept plugging away and equalised in the 68th minute through Gooch, his effort squirming under Hugo Keto after being played in by Greenwood.

Sunderland were the better side after levelling and got their reward late on, Molyneux racing onto an Ethan Robson throughball before slotting home a late winner.

Dickman also had praise for keeper Max Stryjek, who made an outstanding save late on to secure the win.

He added: “Max has been fantastic for us. He trains really well, is very professional and looked the part against Arsenal. Hopefully he keeps his focus, which I know he will, and keeps progressing.”

Sunderland U23s (4-2-3-1): Stryjek, Love (J Robson, 45), Brady, Beadling, Hume, Embleton, E Robson (C), Gooch (Molyneux 82), Greenwood, Honeyman, Asoro (Maja 64). Subs not used: Talbot, Brotherton.

Booked: Love (45). Goals: Gooch (68), Molyneux (88)

Arsenal U23s (4-2-3-1): Keto, Johnson, Bramall, Maitland-Niles, Oluwu, Sheaf (C), Da Silva, McGuane, Malen (Fortune 82), J. Willock (Dragomir 82) , C Willock. Subs not used: Virginia, Medley.

Booked: McGuane (77). Goal: Malen (56)

Att: 320. Referee: A Mille