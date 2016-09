Sunderland Under-23s have been drawn to meet Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers in the Under-23 Premier League Cup group stage.

The Black Cats, coached by Andy Welsh, will also meet either Burnley or Watford, who face a final qualifying tie on Monday.

The top teams in each of the eight sections will reach the knockout stage.

Newcastle are in Group A alongside Southampton, Swansea City and Bristol City, while Middlesbrough meet Charlton, Fulham and AFC Wimbledon in Group F.