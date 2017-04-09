Sunderland U18s 2 Swansea City U18s 0: Trialists come up trumps for young Black Cats

Sunderland notched their first win in the end-of-season Under-18 Premier League Group Three with a hard-earned two-goal victory over Swansea in the sunshine at the Academy of Light on Saturday.

Both the goals were scored by trialists who were unnamed at the request of the club.

The first half was a rather disappointing midfield contest, with the sides cancelling each other out and little goalmouth action.

Early on, Jack Diamond was brought down on the edge of the box, but Owen Gamble overhit the subsequent free-kick which went out of play at the far post.

The second period was much more positive and a bright start by Swansea was only thwarted by two good blocks by Brandon Taylor.

Sunderland had changed their formation after the break and consequently looked more dangerous.

They took the lead after 71 minutes when Diamond made a powerful run through the middle before being tackled, but the rebound fell to the trialist striker to round the keeper and score from a tight angle.

The visitors replied by hitting the bar and forced the ball over the line, but the effort was ruled out by the referee for a foul on the keeper Anthony Patterson, who was a second-half substitute.

The Swans kept up the pressure and only two more super saves by Patterson kept the lead intact.

But, on 82 minutes, the Wearsiders broke at speed to clinch the game.

Ben Kimpioka produced a surging run down the centre to finally find the other trial player – a midfielder – who looked up and struck a powerful, curling shot into the top corner for a magnificent goal.

Still the visitors battled back and only another great save by Patterson, from a diving header by Edwards, kept the clean sheet.

Coach Mark Atkinson said:” It was a good win. Instead of pressing, we dropped off in the second half which made us more dangerous on the break although having to concede space to them. We kept a good shape”.

Sunderland: Woud (Patterson 46), Gamble, McAughtrie, Trialist, Taylor, Storey, Kimpioka, Hackett, Trialist, Connelly (Allan 65), Diamond.