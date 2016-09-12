Sunderland U18s 0 Newcastle Utd U18s 1: Derby Pain for debutant keeper Oliver as young Black Cats miss out

Sunderland gave an improved display on Saturday, but they remain without a point in the Under-18 Premier League’s Northern Division this season.

The young Black Cats went down to their fourth successive defeat at the hands of Newcastle United at the Academy of Light.

Sunderland take on Newcastle U18s

This is a young developing side, with several first-year players on board and, after holding their own in the first half, the Tynesiders grew stronger, creating more pressure and chances in the second period to deserve the win.

In goal for Sunderland was tall 19-year-old Oliver Pain (allowed as an overage player), who has signed for a season from Crystal Palace and made a most impressive debut.

The Wearsiders had the better chances in an even first half, with captain Adam Bale and Chris Allen impressing in midfield.

Both Jake Hackett and Jack Diamond went close for Sunderland, but keeper Pain had to pull off some good saves from Owen Gallacher and Daniel Lowther as Newcastle responded.

Six minutes before the break, Sunderland striker Lee Connolly, playing up front without support, finally hit a 18 yard shot on target, but it flew straight at keeper Paul Wooston.

Five minutes after the restart, Pain saved magnificently to defy Lowther, but the crucial only goal of the game arrived four minutes later.

Callum Smith burst away down the Magpies’ left to look up and centre well for Gallacher, who came in to score with a diving header for his first goal of the season.

The visitors now took a grip on the game and only a super save by Pain, from Lewis McNall, prevented Newcastle from doubling the lead.

They then killed the game off with comparative ease, sitting on the lead for the rest of the game, though Hackett went close with a header from a Diamond centre.

Sunderland coach Elliott Dickman said: “While disappointed with the result, I was pleased with the way we competed.

“We actually had the better chances in the first half but were unable to convert.”

Sunderland are back in action away to mid-table West Brom this Saturday.

Sunderland: Pain, Howard, McAughtrie, Young,Hickey, Bale, Diamond (Fowler 75), Allan, Connelly, Kimpioka (Best 73), Hackett.

Newcastle: Woolston, Kitchen, Peprah, Longstaff, Bailey, Lewis, Gallacher, Lowther, McNall, Heaney, Smith.