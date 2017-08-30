Sunderland transfers: Reinforcements up front remain priority as Khazri edges towards exit

Sunderland continue to pursue deals for attacking reinforcements as the closing of the window draws near.

Adding extra firepower remains the key priority for Simon Grayson, who currently has only two fit strikers on his books.

Josh Maja is due to return from injury soon but has never made a Championship appearance, while James Vaughan is yet to score his first Black Cats goal.

Lewis Grabban has made a good start to life on Wearside but the squad remains thin and lacking variety in the forward areas.

Grayson continues to monitor a number of forwards, preferring those with Championship experience. Ross McCormack and Jordan Rhodes are both players he has managed successfully in the past, though having signed for their current clubs in major deals over the past year, and transfer is complicated.

Preston North End issued a statement on Tuesday to say that Jordan Hugill, another player who the Black Cats have monitored, will not be sold this window.

The Sunderland boss has regularly said that he expects Sunderland's business to go right down to the wire.

The Birmingham Mail report this morning that a third Championship club are set to join the race for McCormack alongside Leeds and the Black Cats.

One likely outgoing before 11pm on Thursday is Wahbi Khazri.

Sunderland have held early discussions over a potential loan deal, with Rennes and Toulouse both keen on the playmaker, who signaled his intention to leave in an interview on French television last week.

Jeremain Lens and Fabio Borini have both left the club on short-term deals this summer, though they will both become permanent next summer.