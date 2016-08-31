Sunderland transfers: Man City, Liverpool, Norwich stars, plus Pogba, linked with moves to Wearside

Sunderland are desperate to add new faces to their squad before tonight's transfer deadline, and have already been linked with a host of players today.

Here's a quick rundown of the players mentioned in the media this morning as potential signings.

1. Florentin Pogba

Brother of the world's most expensive player Paul, who joined Manchester United this summer, Florentin Pogba has been mentioned as a potential solution to Sunderland's defensive issues. However, it would be a surprise move with the 26-year-old Guinea international unable to establish himself in the St Etienne squad.

2. Wilfied Bony

Bony is out of favour at Manchester City and looks set to leave today. City are reported to have received offers from West Ham United, Stoke City and Sunderland over a potential loan move, with a £2million loan fee mooted.

3. John Ruddy

The Norwich goalkeeper has been mentioned as a potential replacement for Vito Mannone, with David Moyes desperate to sign a new shot-stopper today. Ruddy, a former England international, is recovering from a groin strain.

4. Lovre Kalinic

The Hadjuk Split goalkeeper is another who has been linked with a move to Sunderland today. The Croatian almost signed for Aston Villa earlier this year, but was denied a work permit.

5. Mamadou Sakho

The Liverpool defender is available on loan, and has been offered to David Moyes. Reports on Merseyside suggest the deal could be close, but would that then see Lamine Kone heading to Merseyside himself to join Everton?

6. Romain Alessandrini

Sunderland have approached 27-year-old winger Romain Alessandrini’s camp about a possible transfer deadline day move from Marseille, according to Foot Mercato.