Sunderland transfers: Grayson odds-on to sign England international plus Scotland winger linked

Sunderland are odds-on to sign one-time England international John Ruddy.

The goalkeeper is available on a free transfer after leaving Norwich City at the end of his contract last month.

The 30-year-old had been heavily linked with a move to Aston Villa, but bookmakers Bet Victor have dramatically slashed the odds on him signing for Sunderland to 1/4.

Black Cats boss Simon Grayson faces a dilemma over his goalkeeping options, with Jordan Pickford having been sold for £30million to Everton before he was appointed.

That leaves Vito Mannone and Mika as the senior goalkeepers, with Mannone having been linked with a move to Italy in recent weeks.

Ruddy is vastly-experienced, having racked up more than 300 senior appearances while at Cambridge, Everton, Motherwell and Norwich, as well as a solitary England cap against Italy in 2012.

Meanwhile, Sunderland have also been credited with an interest in West Ham United winger Robert Snodgrass.

The Telegraph reports that Brighton and Sunderland are looking at the Scottish international, who has struggled to make an impact with the Hammers since his £10million move from Hull City in January.

However, with money tight at the Stadium of Light, a permanent deal for Snodgrass would be unlikely, although Grayson could try a loan move for the player who he worked with at Leeds.