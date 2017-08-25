Sunderland transfers: Bruce confirms McCormack to depart, West Ham move for Ndong ruled out, Khazri wants Premier League switch

Simon Grayson is expecting a busy final week of the window, as he looks to strengthen his squad and hold on to key players.

Here's the latest on the transfer front..

Bilic rules out Ndong swoop

Ndong had been touted as a potential backup to William Carvalho, the Portugese defensive midfielder at Sporting Lisbon.

Bilic, however, remains confident of signing Carvalho in a deal that could reach close to £40 million. He has also ruled out moving for other players should the deal fall through.

Bilic told The Guardian: "It’s hard to be objective, but I am quite confident."

On a move for a replacement, he said: "It’s too late for anything else, so no, that’s it. But I hope we are going to get him [Carvalho].”

Khazri wants a Premier League move

After saying earlier in the summer he didn't want to play in the Championship, Wahbi Khazri has spoken to SFR Sport in France to reiterate his desire for a move in the final week of the window.

After an excellent start to pre-season Khazri has struggled to force his way into Simon Grayson's first team plans and struggled when given the chance to start at Brunton Park on Tuesday night.

He said: "In my head, I want to leave. I am open to listening to offers and projects and above all I am looking for a project that allows me to kick-start and enjoy life on the pitch. My priority is to stay in the Premier League. When you have tasted the Premier League, you don’t want to leave it. I am open to all leagues and clubs.”

Reports in France have suggested that Sivasspor and Galatasaray are keen on the Tunisian.

Bruce hints at moves for McCormack and Elphick

Steve Bruce has confirmed that Ross McCormack could leave the club as tries to ensure it meets Financial Fair Play regulations.

Sunderland are keen on a loan deal for the striker after missing out on Max Gradel, but Villa are waiting on reinforcements before sanctioning any departments. Star striker Jonathan Kodjia is currently out with injury.

Simon Grayson said on Thursday afternoon he feels the club are in a 'good position' to move for their targets in the next week.

Bruce told the Express and Star: "We still haven’t hit the target so I would still envisage there has to be one or two who still move on.

"I think that in any case for the sake of the squad and the sake of them, it is the right thing.

“Gary Gardner, for example, Ross McCormack, people like that."

Bruce added that Tommy Elphick, another player rumoured with Sunderland this summer, is also likely to leave. Sunderland are unlikely to be in the market for a centre-back unless Lamine Kone leaves the club.

He said: "There has been a lot of talk about Tommy (Elphick). Then there are the ones you don’t want to leave, where you are hoping someone doesn’t come in.”

"I have got no problem if Tommy doesn’t go out. I know he wants to play,

"He reminded everyone what a good player he is the other night against Wigan in the Carabao Cup.

“It has not gone so well for him here as he would have liked. But if nothing happens before the window closes then I will be delighted to still have someone like Tommy Elphick around.

“He has great leadership skills, is a very good pro and an excellent lad. But if people don’t hit the number I am delighted to keep him here."