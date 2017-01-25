Sunderland transfers: 58% of fans would welcome David Moyes signing this striker as replacement for Victor Anichebe

David Moyes has been linked with a number of players in the January transfer window as he looks to add to his squad - especially now Victor Anichebe is out injured for 12 weeks..

One striker who has been mentioned as a possible target is Republic of Ireland legend Robbie Keane.

The former Spurs and Liverpool man is now 36, and is available after the MLS season finished in November, where he has played for the last five years with LA Galaxy.

In an Echo poll, almost 2,000 readers voted on whether they would welcome Sunderland making a move for Keane.

And 58% of the votes cast backed David Moyes to bring the forward to Wearside on a short-term deal.

Keane had a loan at Aston Villa back in 2012 while waiting for the MLS season to resume, scoring three times in six appearances.

