Sunderland transfer news: Youngster casts doubt over Wearside future

Joel Asoro has admitted that he may have to look elsewhere if he does not think he can get first team football at Sunderland next season.

The 18-year-old prodigy broke into the first team set-up at the beginning of the last campaign but fell out of favour as the season developed.

He continue to impress in the U23 set-up and was nominated for the Player of the Year award in Sunderland's division, as well as being longlisted for the prestigious European Golden Boy award.

He is currently with the Sweden U21 side ahead of this summer's European Championships and told national media that he will consider a move if he is not part of the next manager's plans.

He said: "It's not something you can decide now. We will have to see who the new manager is and whether or not they like me. If not, I will have to look for something. I have to develop and can't just play U23 football all the time."

After Sunderland's relegation many fans called for the likes of Asoro and Josh Maja to be given a chance in the first team, but David Moyes urged caution and insisted they were not ready for Premier League football.

With a plethora of players set to depart the first team set-up this summer, the Black Cats could become far more reliant on their young talent, but it is far from clear whether that means Asoro will get increased opportunities.

U23's Coach Elliott Dickman has high hopes for the young striker but told the Echo earlier this year that his finishing still requires work.

He said: "Someone like Joel, who came into the club quite late, so you do miss out on certain fundamentals. What Joel has is natural pace, he’s good at controlling the ball, the fact that he’s 17 and he’s in the U23’s squad says that the Swedish coach thinks very highly of him, so that’s a great achievement for him.

"But Joel still has a lot to develop, finishing would be one of those areas, he knows that and is working on it. As much as we’re saying Elliot has done great, which he has, like Joel he’s got a lot of areas to be working on."