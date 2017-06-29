Sunderland transfer news: Winger closing in on Championship switch

Will Buckley is set to join newly promoted Bolton Wanderers.

The winger's Sunderland contract expires imminently and after a difficult spell on Wearside, the 27-year-old is set to move on.

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson has moved quickly and pending a medical, is set to make Buckley his fifth summer signing.

Buckley joined the Black Cats in August 2014, with Gus Poyet, who had managed the winger to great success at Brighton & Hove Albion, a driving force in the move. Poyet had tried to sign him the previous January when another of his Brighton stalwarts, Liam Bridcutt, joined the club.

Both struggled to make an impact and Buckley will leave having made just 24 appearances in all competitions.

His time in the North East also included unsuccessful loan spells at Leeds United, Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday.