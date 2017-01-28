Sunderland transfer news: Crystal Palace close to signing Patrick van Aanholt, says Sam Allardyce

Sam Allardyce says Crystal Palace are "close" to signing Sunderland left-back Patrick van Aanholt, in a deal worth up to £14million.

The 26-year-old travelled down to Palace's training base on Friday for a medical and talks with the deal set to be confirmed within the next 24-hours.

Van Aanholt, who made it clear he no longer wanted to play for Sunderland and slapped in a transfer request, was spotted at Selhurst Park on Saturday ahead of their FA Cup defeat to Manchester City.

The defender is understood to have had official club photographs taken, with a deal close to being announced.

Speaking after the game, Allardyce said he hope to have van Aanholt available for selection for their game with Bournemouth on Tuesday.

"I don't know," he said when asked for the latest on van Aanholt.

"I think it is close, but not absolutely certain it is finalised.

"He is with us and hopefully it will be done and he will be involved on Tuesday."

David Moyes was willing to let van Aanholt leave in order to help fund new signings - with a left-back, central midfielder and striker on the wishlist before Tuesday's 11pm deadline.

The van Aanholt deal represents a sizeable profit for Sunderland, who rejected a £7million offer from the Eagles earlier this week.

Sunderland held out for their valuation for a man who joined them from Chelsea for just £1.5million in July 2014.