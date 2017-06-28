Sunderland transfer news: Borini set for shock Milan switch but defender likely to stay

Fabio Borini is set to seal a shock switch to Italian giants AC Milan in the coming days.

The Rossoneri are undergoing a significant summer revamp and have already signed Wolfsburg's Ricardo Rodriguez, midfielder Franck Kessie, centre-half Mateo Musacchio and striker Andre Silva.

They are also expected to land the impressive signing of Leverkusen playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu. Borini would be a surprise fifth summer signing, though his versatility is likely to appeal and his stock remains high in his home county.

He has not played for Italy since his debut in 2012 but his last spell in Serie A, on loan at Roma, was a success.

The 26-year-old scored just twice for the Black Cats last season. Talks are ongoing regarding a fee but Borini is expected in Milan to discuss personal terms in the coming days.

Left-back Bryan Oviedo, however, looks set to stay on Wearside for the upcoming Championship campaign.

He had hinted earlier in the summer that he may try and stay in the Premier League but yesterday told Costa Rican media that he has no plans to leave.

He said: "At the moment I am a Sunderland player, I am happy and calm; We will see later. I'm thinking of returning to the club after the Gold Cup."

Should Costa Rica make it to the latter stages of the CONCACAF Gold Cup then Oviedo will miss much of Sunderland's pre-season programme, though he would return in time for the season opener against Derby County on August 4th.