Sunderland to unveil Everton duo today – with Aiden McGeady to follow

Simon Grayson has landed his first signings with Tyias Browning and Brendan Galloway to be unveiled today and Aiden McGeady set to follow from Everton.

Grayson and chief executive Martin Bain have been working tirelessly to secure a breakthrough and have succeeded with the imminent arrival of the Everton trio.

Defenders Browning and Galloway, who underwent medicals yesterday, arrive on season-long loan deals.

Sunderland are in advanced discussions with McGeady and barring any last minute hitches the permanent deal is expected to be concluded within 24 hours.

McGeady was free to leave Goodison Park for a fee in the region of £2million, with Sunderland beating Preston and Middlesbrough to his signature.

The winger spent last year on loan at Preston under Grayson, who made the 90-capped Republic of Ireland winger – who scored eight goals in 35 games – his No.1 target.

The 31-year-old, who started his career at Celtic, joined Everton from Spartak Moscow in January 2014 before loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday and Preston.

McGeady will provide the creative spark, with Grayson also improving his defensive options with the captures of Browning and Galloway.

Right-back Browning, also comfortable at centre back, played full-back for the majority of his eight-game loan spell at Preston under Grayson last season.

Having broken into the Everton team in 2014, he suffered a serious knee cartilage injury which sidelined him for nine months before his move to Preston for regular football.

The 23-year-old, capped at England at U17, U19 and U20 level, has made nine first-team appearances for the Toffees and has also spent time on loan at Wigan Athletic.

England Under-21 international Galloway spent time on loan at West Bromwich Albion last season but only made five appearances in an unsuccessful spell.

The pacy 21-year-old left-back, who can also play in central defence, started his career as a trainee at MK Dons before joining Everton.

Grayson says it is vital to bring in the right calibre of player, up for the challenge of helping the club win promotion back to the Premier League.

“It’s all about getting the right types into this club. There have been too many players in the past that have been here for the trappings of it all and the money,” said Grayson.

“We are working hard behind the scenes to secure a few deals and hopefully we are getting very close to some.

“It is relentless in the Championship. You have to have a real strong mentality, a real desire, a fantastic team ethic and spirit to get you through difficult stages and that is what I have tried to create at all clubs I have been at and this is going to be no different. “

Meanwhile, Sunderland and Middlesbrough are both monitoring ex-England goalkeeper Rob Green’s position at Leeds United.

Sunderland sold Jordan Pickford to Everton but still have Vito Mannone and Mika on the books.

Mannone’s future remains up in the air and Grayson may find himself needing to strengthen the goalkeeping department.