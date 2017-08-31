Sunderland to seal loan deal for Crystal Palace midfielder

Crystal Palace midfielder Jonny Williams is set for a medical at Sunderland.

The 23-year-old is set to join on a season-long loan deal.

Able to play in central midfield or just off the strikers, Williams will bring some much needed creativity to Simon Grayson's midfield.

Williams is a regular at international level but injuries and a series of loan deals have seen his progress at Crystal Palace stall.

He is currently part of the Wales squad set to face Austria and Moldova, but is understood to have left the camp ahead of the proposed move.

Sunderland are hopeful of sealing further deals before the 11pm deadline, with a striker the main priority.