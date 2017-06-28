Sunderland to mark 20 years at the Stadium of Light with Celtic friendly

Sunderland will mark 20 years at the Stadium of Light with a prestige friendly against Brendan Rodgers' Celtic.

The game will take place on Saturday July 29th.

The high profile encounter takes place a week before the beginning of the Championship season and will celebrate the Stadium's significant anniversary.

Season card holders will benefit from special pricing while the game will be free for junior season card holders.

Rodgers will bring his side to Wearside having already played a number of Champions League qualifying games, which should provide a stern test for the Black Cats, whoever is in charge.

The friendly is intended to mirror the prestige opening of the ground on July 30 1997, when Ajax were the visitors.

The Dutch giants returned in 2008 in what was the last pre-season friendly to take place at the Stadium of Light.

Former boss David Moyes identified that as one of the reasons why the Black Cats have made a succession of poor starts in recent seasons, with Sunderland also playing away from home on the opening day of the season for five of the last six seasons.