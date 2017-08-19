Sunderland to make loan move for West Ham ace Robert Snodgrass - with permanent deal ruled out

Sunderland will enquire about the possibility of taking West Ham United ace Robert Snodgrass on loan - with Simon Grayson ruling out a permanent move.

The Hammers forward is surplus to requirements at West Ham and has been made available for either a transfer or loan deal.

They face a battle from several other clubs to land his signature.

Grayson had already confirmed his interest in Snodgrass on Friday and he has now confirmed the club's stance - that it would be a loan deal if a deal can be struck.

Finances will dictate that, though, with Sunderland working under a strict budget this season.

And Grayson doesn't think many clubs in the Championship could afford a permanent deal for the 29-year-old in-demand Scotland international.

"I can you tell you now we won't be buying Robert Snodgrass because of the fee and the wages that come with it," said Grayson in the aftermath of the 2-0 defeat to Leeds United.

"The only way we would get Robert Snodgrass is a loan deal or something like that.

"There won't be too many clubs who can afford him in the Championship and if they do then they have some serious money behind him.

"I like him, though, like a lot of other managers.

"We will ask the question about his availability but it will be affected by finances whoever takes him, I'm 99 per cent sure nobody in the Championship will afford his full wages."