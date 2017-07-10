Sunderland to learn Checkatrade Trophy fate

Sunderland will learn their Checkatrade Trophy fate on Wednesday when the rest of the draw is made for the group stage of the competition.

All 48 League One and League Two clubs taking part in the competition have already been drawn into 16 groups, with the 16 invited teams that hold category one academy status to be added on Wednesday.

Sunderland have again been invited to take part in the Checkatrade Trophy competition which came in for criticism last season with low attendances.

First team coach Robbie Stockdale led the side last year with Sunderland knocked out by Wolves in the second round.

The groups have been split into northern and southern sections in order to minimise overall travel for league clubs and fans following feedback.

Group stage fixtures will also be confirmed on Wednesday with all invited teams - including Sunderland - to play all group games away from home.

The northern groups are as follows: Group A: Carlisle United, Fleetwood Town, Morecambe, Category 1 Club

Group B: Accrington Stanley, Blackpool, Wigan Athletic, Category 1 Club

Group C: Blackburn Rovers, Bury, Rochdale, Category 1 Club

Group D: Crewe Alexandra, Oldham Athletic, Port Vale, Category 1 Club

Group E: Coventry City, Shrewsbury Town, Walsall, Category 1 Club

Group F: Bradford City, Chesterfield, Rotherham United, Category 1 Club

Group G: Lincoln City, Mansfield Town, Notts County, Category 1 Club

Group H: Doncaster Rovers, Grimsby Town, Scunthorpe United, Category 1 Club

Category one clubs include Sunderland; Everton, Leicester City, Manchester City, Middlesbrough, Newcastle United, Stoke City and West Brom.