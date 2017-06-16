Sunderland to face Bury in first round of the Carabao Cup

Sunderland have been drawn against Bury in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

They will face Lee Clark's side at Gigg Lane in the week beginning Monday August 7th.

Clark made almost 100 appearances for the Black Cats during two years on Wearside.

The Black Cats are already travelling to Bury for the first game in their pre-season schedule on Friday July 7th. That follows a five day training camp in Austria and precedes three games in Scotland against Livingston, St Johnstone and Hibernian.

The Carabao Cup is regionalised for the first time this year in order to limit midweek travel for away fans, but only for the first round.