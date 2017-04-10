Sunderland to appeal Seb Larsson red card against Manchester United

Sunderland are appealing the red card shown to Seb Larsson in the 3-0 defeat to Manchester United.

The Swedish midfielder, who is facing a three-match ban, was given his marching orders by referee Craig Pawson two minutes before the break.

Pawson, to the bemusement of the Stadium of Light crowd and the players on the pitch, showed a straight red to the Swede for a foul on Ander Herrera.

There was contact and one foot was off the floor but it wasn't out of control or reckless and the decision baffled manager David Moyes, who has now decided to appeal the straight red.

When asked post-match whether an appeal would be lodged, Moyes told the Echo: "I have had a look at it, don't worry.

"Seb gets the ball, he touched the ball. It is not a red card challenge, it is not even a booking."

Moyes was disappointed with the red card saying it changed the course of the game but he wasn't using it as excuse for the 3-0 defeat to Jose Mourinho's side at the Stadium of Light.

A Football Association panel will now meet to discuss the decision and whether to uphold the red card and three-match ban or overturn it.

If the red card is upheld then Larsson could see his ban extended to four games if the FA decided the appeal was frivolous.

The 31-year-old midfielder will be available to play for Sunderland until his appeal is heard, with West Ham United the visitors to the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

The FA does operate a fast-track system for FA disciplinary matters, though, so issues like this can be resolved before a team's next game so clubs and players know where they stand selection-wise.