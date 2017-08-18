Sunderland team news as fatigue set to be a factor in selection for Leeds United clash

Simon Grayson has admitted that he will have to consider the possibility of fatigue when picking his Sunderland team tomorrow.

The Black Cats continue their busy schedule with a televised game against Leeds United, who narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season and have started well under new boss Thomas Christiansen.

Sunderland looked to be struggling physically in the final stages of the 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday, and that could force Grayson into changing a side that has served him well in the opening weeks of the season.

He said: "We’ll analyse the players this morning and see where they are. I think the players have got to be honest as well, if them some are fatigued then they need to be honest and say I’m not quite sure I need to play.

"I don’t think there’ll be too many volunteers for that though, given the size of the game and the fact that the team is doing well at the minute. We’ll analyse the situation, it is something we need to debate and think about."

The likes of Wahbi Khazri and Darron Gibson could well come into consideration, while Grayson also has to make a decision on when to reintroduce players who have missed the opening games of the season with an injury.

Josh Maja is the only player ruled out for Saturday evening, the striker likely to miss at least another month of action with a knee injury.

Grayson said: Everybody came through from the other night, so there are no new injuries.

"The likes of Oviedo and Rodwell will come into consideration for the 18 again.

"We've got an U23 game on Sunday which he [Oviedo] may play in, and he might even play on Tuesday night against Carlisle.

"It's just nice to have another body around. We have got Papy Djilobodji around the squad too."