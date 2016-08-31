Sunderland target Yann M'Vila drops transfer hint with photo

Sunderland-target Yann M'Vila has arrived in England - sparking fresh deadline day rumours over his future.

He posted a picture on his Instagram story account of him arriving at Heathrow, with the caption 'Hello London'.

Sky Sports are reporting that M'Vila has signed a pre-contract with Sunderland to sign in January - but his current club Rubin Kazan are demanding £7million from Sunderland to secure his signature now.

The French midfielder - rumoured to be wanted by Crystal Palace and Sporting Lisbon - starred on loan for Sunderland last season.

The club have been in negotiations with Russian side Rubin Kazan all summer, but the deal has proved extremely complicated.

The sticking point has been Kazan’s determination to bank a hefty fee for M’Vila despite only four months remaining on his contract.

Sunderland aren't putting all their eggs in one basket though.

David Moyes said last week: "We are in for other midfielders as well."

He has not been included in Rubin Kazan's Premier League squad list for the upcoming season.