Sunderland target Leonardo Ulloa reveals Ranieri betrayal as he tells Leicester he won't play for them again

Sunderland transfer target Leonardo Ulloa has slammed Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri on Twitter after the Foxes blocked a move to Wearside.

Sunderland had put in a £7million bid for the Argentine striker, but that was rejected with Ranieri stating he wouldn't sell the player this month.

However, Ulloa took to Twitter today to claim he had been betrayed by the Leicester manager, and stated he wouldn't play for the champions again.

He tweeted: "With all respect for LCFC FANS. I feel betrayed by Ranieri and let down by the club. I will not play again for them."

Ranieri had earlier revealed he would stand his ground and keep the 30-year-old until the end of the season.

He said: "I know he is very, very anxious but we don't change our mind.

"For us it's important. We don't want to sell him. Also I don't want to because I have just (Islam) Slimani as a target man and I need another target man.

"I want Leo here and I hope he can be calm and understand my position. Of course he's not happy and I understand him.

"The club know my idea very well and also Leo knows very well my idea. He is a fantastic player, a fantastic man and I believe in him."