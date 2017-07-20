Sunderland take Dutch goalkeeper on trial

Have your say

Sunderland have taken Dutch goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter on trial as they look to replace Jordan Pickford and Vito Mannone.

The 30-year-old is a free agent after leaving the FC Utrecht at the end of the season.

Ruiter has trained with the Black Cats this week after Mannone left for Championship rivals Reading in a £2million deal.

The 6ft 5in shot-stopper hopes to prove his fitness after spending a long spell on the sidelines last season with a fractured collarbone.

The player’s agent Dick van Burik told Dutch media: “The club wants to see how fit he is.

Robbin, of course, has not played for six months through injury.

“Robbin has made a very positive impression at Sunderland, something he has also built in recent years at FC Utrecht.

“Now he hopes for a foreign adventure. Sunderland could be a wonderful new chapter in his career. “

Ruiter has also previously been linked with Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven and Ajax.