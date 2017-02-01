Sunderland swoop to sign New Zealand defender

Sunderland have moved to sign New Zealand international Sam Brotherton.

The 20-year-old defender has signed a deal until the summer of 2019 and will link up with Ellliott Dickman’s Under-23 squad.

Brotherton has a good pedigree, winning six caps for the senior New Zealand side and swaps Stateside for Wearside having represented the Wisconsin Badgers of the University of Wisconsin in the Big Ten Conference.

Brotherton was named National Soccer Coaches Association Player of the Week in October, becoming the first University of Wisconsin men’s soccer player to earn the award.

The defender also has experience at youth international level, representing New Zealand at under-20 and under-23 level.

On deadline day, Sunderland allowed three youngsters to leave the club on loan.

Andrew Nelson, Tom Beadling and Oliver Pain have all swapped the Stadium of Light for first-team action elsewhere.

Striker Nelson joined neighbours Hartlepool United, while goalkeeper Pain has signed for SPL side Motherwell until the end of the season.

And centre-half Beadling has been snapped up by League One outfit Bury.