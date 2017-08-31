Sunderland swoop for Republic of Ireland defender Marc Wilson from Bournemouth

Sunderland have completed the signing of Bournemouth defender Marc Wilson on a deal until the end of the season.
The 30-year-old Irishman has signed a permanent deal, arriving on a free from AFC Bournemouth.
Sunderland boss Simon Grayson had identified Wilson as a target soon after taking charge at the Stadium of Light and the club made a deadline day move for the defender, who can also play in midfield.
He has more than 180 Premier League appearances to his name – the bulk of which came during nearly six years with Stoke City.
Wilson is an international team-mate of John O’Shea, Aiden McGeady and Darron Gibson, having debuted for the Republic of Ireland in 2011.
He has earned 25 caps for the Republic so far, scoring once.
