Sunderland sweating on winger’s fitness but positive news for Duncan Watmore

Aiden McGeady is “touch and go” for Sunderland’s home clash with Sheffield United, admits Simon Grayson.

The winger picked up a hamstring injury on international duty with the Republic of Ireland and has been receiving treatment at the Academy of Light ahead of tomorrow’s game at the Stadium of Light (KO 3pm).

Grayson said: “He’s been back with us the last couple of days getting treatment.

“He did some work with the conditioning coach on Thursday. He will be touch and go but we’ll see where is.

“If there’s any doubt we won’t play him because of the number of games we’ve got coming up. We’re not dismissing the idea he’ll be available.

“I’m still waiting on other players to come back from international duty. A few have travelled a long distance and with the demands of the games I have to be careful of that.

“It will be Friday when I have the full squad back and then decide on what personnel is fit and able to play.”

There was good news for Duncan Watmore, who has been taking part in the first team training for the past two weeks and is pencilled in to make his return in an Under-23 game next weekend.

“Paddy McNair is doing his work still with the physios and the conditioning coach,” added Grayson. “He had more of a setback than Duncan with his operation in pre-season but Duncan’s worked with the first team every session for the last ten days or two weeks.

“The likelihood is he will have a full session next week then play some part for the Under-23s at Man City next Saturday.

“It will be nice to see him back but we’re not going to rush him, we’ll make sure he’s 100 percent before we throw him into first team.”