Sunderland sweating on fitness of FOUR players ahead of Bournemouth game

Sunderland boss David Moyes is sweating on the fitness of four players ahead of tomorrow's crunch game with Bournemouth at the Stadium of Light.

His midfield options will be hit hard unless Lee Cattermole (achilles), Darron Gibson (groin), Jack Rodwell (groin) and Jason Denayer (dead leg) pass late fitness tests.

Moyes says the players will be assessed later today ahead of tomorrow's 3pm kick-off.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Moyes said: "Lee Cattermole, Darron Gibson, Jack Rodwell and Jason Denayer have injuries which we will have to take a look at later today."

Sunderland are 12 points from safety with just five games to go.

If the Black Cats fail to match Hull City's result at Southampton then relegation to the Championship will be confirmed.

Moyes added: "I think we will need a really good run of results for things to go our way, but while there's a chance we will try and win.

"It's at home and we have a chance because we've played quite well in recent games.

"We'll take that into it and hope it goes our way.

"If we can win tomorrow it will give us an opportunity to go again but I've said that week in, week out, and we haven't won."

Moyes was booed by the away supporters at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday night, with Sunderland beaten 1-0.

Moyes added: "Supporters are entitled to vent their frustrations.

"Frustrations have been here for four to five years, the manager takes the brunt of that.

"All I want is for the supporters to get behind the players to give them every chance of winning the game.

"I'm here and my focus is winning the next game. Our focus is making sure we're prepared."

