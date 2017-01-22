Sunderland sweat as key defender faces potential four-game absence

Papy Djilobodji could face retrospective punishment from the FA after TV footage appeared to show him pushing West Brom’s Darren Fletcher in the face.

The incident, which took place from a set-piece in the second half, went largely unnoticed at the time, although referee Craig Pawson did speak to both players.

If Pawson says that he did not have a full view of the push in his report, then the FA could intervene and punish the Senegal defender.

The ban could be as much as four games, due to Djilobodji’s red card against Hull City earlier in the campaign.

It would be yet another blow to David Moyes, who is already contending with the absence of Lamine Kone, away with the Ivory Coast at the African Cup of Nations.

The pair established themselves as the Scot’s first-choice pairing during an improved run of form for the team towards the end of last year, and the team have looked weaker in his absence.

He could be set for an early return with his nation floundering in Gabon, but a supsension for Djilobodji would send Moyes back to the drawing board.

A four game ban would see him miss crucial ties with Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, Southampton and Everton, returning for a home clash with Manchester City.

However, they will be hoping that Pawson is satisfied no punsihment was necessary.